Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New $94,000 Investment in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In related news, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 3,006 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $197,854.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $220,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

NYSE RGR opened at $62.85 on Monday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.19 and a 1-year high of $84.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.73.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Featured Articles

