Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,900 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,132,000 after purchasing an additional 517,949 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,990 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 614,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 122,267 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Insider Transactions at Barings BDC

In other Barings BDC news, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 16,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,358.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,121 shares of company stock valued at $185,749. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Barings BDC stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

About Barings BDC

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.