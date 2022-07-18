11,000 Shares in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Acquired by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Celularity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,240,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Celularity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,120,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Celularity in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CELU shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Celularity Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ CELU opened at $4.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79. Celularity Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. Celularity had a negative return on equity of 136.80% and a negative net margin of 330.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celularity Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

