Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.21 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.74.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 469.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on PECO shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
