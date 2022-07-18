Gladius Capital Management LP Grows Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USNA. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after acquiring an additional 349,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $5,503,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $99,727.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $66.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.49 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 27.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USNA. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.