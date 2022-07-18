Gladius Capital Management LP Takes $82,000 Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 20.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance
NYSE:MOD opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $586.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $17.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $45,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,389.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.
