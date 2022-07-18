Gladius Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSP. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 31.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,015,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,794,000 after buying an additional 3,142,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 343,784 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,133,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after buying an additional 293,518 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the fourth quarter valued at $6,665,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after buying an additional 180,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TuSimple Stock Up 3.8 %

TuSimple stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 6,060.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.43) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. China Renaissance raised TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. China Renaissance raised TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.74.

About TuSimple

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.