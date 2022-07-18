Gladius Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,747,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 29,221.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $8,364,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at $5,620,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance
COKE stock opened at $501.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $552.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.29. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $378.15 and a 1-year high of $656.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
