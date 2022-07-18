Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,900 Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 52,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

Get Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of COM opened at $30.42 on Monday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.