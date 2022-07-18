8,092 Shares in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Purchased by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,988,000 after buying an additional 23,842,575 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Laureate Education by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,312,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,548 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Laureate Education during the first quarter worth about $17,009,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 5,507.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,344,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Laureate Education by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,793,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,429,000 after purchasing an additional 423,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm sold 114,889 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $1,315,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 515,986 shares of company stock worth $5,717,032. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $15.10 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

LAUR stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.24). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

