Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of EPD opened at $24.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.