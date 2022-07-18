Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Invests $159,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ IBB opened at $123.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.63. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

