Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,472 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Trading Down 2.1 %

Stitch Fix stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFIX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley purchased 1,000,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

