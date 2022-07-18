Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 900 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,647,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 531.2% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 56,953 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,769,000 after buying an additional 153,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCY stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.