Gladius Capital Management LP Buys 517 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $3,042,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sleep Number by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number Trading Up 2.6 %

SNBR stock opened at $32.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $113.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNBR. StockNews.com began coverage on Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Sleep Number Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.