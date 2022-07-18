Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $72.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.71. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

