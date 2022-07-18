Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Takes $150,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,636,000 after acquiring an additional 343,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,403,000 after purchasing an additional 186,138 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 223,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,501,000 after purchasing an additional 102,824 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,379,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 572.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 101,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,786 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $112.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.30.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

