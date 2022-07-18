China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CJJD opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

