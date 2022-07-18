Wells Fargo & Company Boosts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $93.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.90.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $98.48 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.