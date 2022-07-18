Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 100.75% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. The business had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

