CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, CL King downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials Price Performance

Shares of CCMP opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMC Materials

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMC Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 12.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CMC Materials by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $4,351,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CMC Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMC Materials

(Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.