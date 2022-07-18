StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.64.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

