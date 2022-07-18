Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Cowen

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $39.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CDXS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Codexis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.20.
Codexis Trading Down 44.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $6.67 on Friday. Codexis has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $435.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $50,167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $48,112,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,942,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,297,000 after purchasing an additional 698,597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 797.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 634,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $15,461,000.
Codexis Company Profile
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
