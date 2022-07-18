StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CFFI opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.48. C&F Financial has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.26%.

In other C&F Financial news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $112,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,093.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

