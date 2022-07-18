Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLPH. Brookline Capital Management dropped their price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition dropped their price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

