Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Craig Hallum

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.90. Codexis has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $50,167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $48,112,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 21.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,942,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,297,000 after buying an additional 698,597 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Codexis by 797.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after buying an additional 634,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $15,461,000.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

