ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChampionX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $28.08.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.75 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

