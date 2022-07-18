Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CERT. Barclays reduced their price target on Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Stock Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ CERT opened at $22.29 on Friday. Certara has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -278.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Certara

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 9,338.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Certara by 135.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth about $111,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.