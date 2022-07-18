UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives $27.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UMH. Compass Point set a $26.50 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $65,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,635.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,060 shares of company stock valued at $115,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

UMH Properties Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $3,194,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.16, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 421.07%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

