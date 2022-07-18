Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $381.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $381.77.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software
In other Paycom Software news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software
Paycom Software Stock Performance
Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $301.83 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.19.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
