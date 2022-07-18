Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.42.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Invitae Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NVTA opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $653.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.03. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Yafei Wen sold 17,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $64,930.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 344,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $107,803.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $303,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $1,730,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 3.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,682,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,627,000 after acquiring an additional 981,413 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in Invitae by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 790,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 66,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 73.3% during the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 84,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

See Also

