Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 941.20 ($11.19).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 960 ($11.42) to GBX 730 ($8.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.02) to GBX 941 ($11.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 920 ($10.94) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 626.40 ($7.45) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. The stock has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,175.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 637.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 738.06. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 572 ($6.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 985.80 ($11.72).

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 119,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.48), for a total transaction of £850,637.52 ($1,011,700.19). In related news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 119,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.48), for a total value of £850,637.52 ($1,011,700.19). Also, insider Paul Hayes acquired 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 631 ($7.50) per share, with a total value of £1,804.66 ($2,146.36).

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

