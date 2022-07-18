Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Receives C$2.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TKO. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$1.85 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

TKO stock opened at C$1.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$340.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.30.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$118.33 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

