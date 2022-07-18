Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,175 ($37.76).

EXPN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.25) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Experian from GBX 3,750 ($44.60) to GBX 3,300 ($39.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered Experian to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.20) to GBX 3,250 ($38.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Experian news, insider Brian Cassin sold 104,255 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($28.38), for a total transaction of £2,487,524.30 ($2,958,520.81). In other Experian news, insider Brian Cassin sold 104,255 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($28.38), for a total value of £2,487,524.30 ($2,958,520.81). Also, insider Ruba Borno purchased 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,385 ($28.37) per share, for a total transaction of £22,347.45 ($26,578.79).

Experian Stock Up 0.9 %

Experian Increases Dividend

LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,772 ($32.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,519.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,808.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,642.31. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 2,242 ($26.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,689 ($43.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Articles

