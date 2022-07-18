Morgan Stanley Cuts SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target to $18.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SIBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.14.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE Stock Performance

SIBN opened at $12.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $434.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 67.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 1,924 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $26,570.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $87,293.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 1,924 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $26,570.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $87,293.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,466 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $68,762.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,775.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,380 shares of company stock worth $321,647. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SI-BONE by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.