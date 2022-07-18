Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.68, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.80.

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $596.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.58 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider George Goodwin sold 13,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $544,327.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,011.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,905 shares of company stock worth $2,650,953. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.