AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) Short Interest Down 43.8% in June

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 921,800 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the June 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 21.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of AeroClean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroClean Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AeroClean Technologies stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.10% of AeroClean Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

AeroClean Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ AERC opened at $11.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. AeroClean Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $117.35.

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19.

Featured Stories

