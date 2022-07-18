AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,400 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the June 15th total of 403,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67.
Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in a research report on Monday, April 25th.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.
