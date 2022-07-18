AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,400 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the June 15th total of 403,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance

Shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Institutional Trading of AgriFORCE Growing Systems

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,068 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

