Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Down 45.5% in June

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABOS opened at $6.29 on Monday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $20.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABOS. HC Wainwright began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 721,651 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,599,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 666,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 679,798 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,630,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 501,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

