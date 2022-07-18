Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Down 45.5% in June

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ABOS opened at $6.29 on Monday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $20.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 721,651 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,599,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 666,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 679,798 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,630,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 501,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
