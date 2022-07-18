Morgan Stanley Boosts ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $201.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $201.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.43.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

SWAV stock opened at $209.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 272.60 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.13.

Insider Transactions at ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.76, for a total transaction of $619,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,098,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.59, for a total value of $740,377.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,163.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.76, for a total value of $619,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,098,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,442 shares of company stock valued at $8,919,418. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ShockWave Medical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.