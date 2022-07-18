Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$195.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 5.2 %

TSE:BYD opened at C$143.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$159.53. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$117.48 and a 52 week high of C$267.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.16.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$705.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$664.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.2199998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

