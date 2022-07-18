Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $82.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.53.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,164,852,000 after buying an additional 939,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after acquiring an additional 230,667 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $277,050,000 after acquiring an additional 473,901 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

