Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.64.

TS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.20) to €8.80 ($8.80) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:TS opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.