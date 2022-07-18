Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Short Interest Up 88.6% in June

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the June 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 22.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Acutus Medical

In other news, Director R Scott Huennekens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 507,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,355.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFIB. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acutus Medical Stock Up 6.6 %

AFIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Acutus Medical from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $1.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.01). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 127.21% and a negative net margin of 740.61%. The company had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

