Analysts Set Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) PT at $11.35

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.35.
Several research firms have commented on ECIFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Electricité de France from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. HSBC cut shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.
Electricité de France Stock Up 1.9 %
ECIFY stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Electricité de France has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.
Electricité de France Cuts Dividend
Electricité de France Company Profile
Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.
