SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $5.95 on Friday. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $218.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. SeaSpine’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $286,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaSpine

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

(Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.