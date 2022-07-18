Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SYM. Citigroup initiated coverage on Symbotic in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Symbotic in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $28.48.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.