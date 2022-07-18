The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Target Price to $106.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TER. Loop Capital cut their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America cut Teradyne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.61.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $93.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $82.97 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.79.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Teradyne by 963.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 417,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,250,000 after buying an additional 66,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

