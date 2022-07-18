Short Interest in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Declines By 34.6%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the June 15th total of 59,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AIkido Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIkido Pharma stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 297,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned 0.33% of AIkido Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

AIkido Pharma Price Performance

Shares of AIKI stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. AIkido Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.