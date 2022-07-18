The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $148.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.52.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $160.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.94. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Texas Instruments by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

